Vědci objevili nový druh dinosaura s mohutnou hlavou a kratičkými končetinami

New giant #dinosaur from the Cretaceous of Argentina: Meraxes gigas.



It provides key data to analyze the convergent evolution of small forelimbs across theropod clades.



Also among the oldest (ontogenetically) known theropod: ~40-50 yrs old!



Paper: https://t.co/XcoUMzTmT8 pic.twitter.com/mn4RgIkhfb