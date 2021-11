WMO: Teploty letos nestouply tolik jako v předešlých letech, trend se ale nemění

Vladimir Mertan 2.11.2021 07:18 Reaguje na Miroslav Vinkler

https://www.cfact.org/2021/10/16/clintel-launches-a-new-organization-for-climate-imaging/

The core idea is that the climate debate is primarily focused on global averages – already for forty years – but global averaging minimizes the amount of information in the analysis. Huge amounts of detailed climate data disappear, being compressed into a single number, such as average global temperature over one, or even a few years.



Professor Berkhout proposes to reverse this process, which he calls unfolding the averages. It is only in this detailed data that the actual causes of climate change can be determined.



But the issues are global, so climate imaging means looking globally at detailed data. For example, when and where is warming happening? This is explained at considerable length. In fact the LCI solution is only introduced around minute 42 in the video, after he goes through the global imaging concept.



"The current climate models will also need to be tested against the global imaging data. What do their global images look like? For example, if a lot of the Arctic is warming, while the tropics are stable and Antarctica cools, do the models capture that big fact? If not, then there is a lot of rethinking and updating needed. Likewise, if all those local differences in warming and cooling are observed and the increase of CO2 is almost equal at all those places, how does that fit with the AGW theory?"

