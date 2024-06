Za severním polárním kruhem, především v Rusku, hoří rozsáhlé lesní požáry

🔥 #Wildfires have been burning in Arctic Circle, especially Russia's Sakha Republic, in June 2024 with the 3rd highest carbon emissions in two decades (after 2019 and 2020).



