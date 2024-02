Při lesních požárech v Chile zemřelo během několika dní už 122 lidí

VIDEO: 🇨🇱 Deadly wildfires scorch central Chile



The death toll from the fires has climbed to at least 112, after President Boric warned the number would rise "significantly" as teams search gutted neighbourhoods.



