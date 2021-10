Na ElektroFest do Pelhřimova přijelo 127 elektromobilů, je to nový český rekord

Today our Nimbee team is in Pelhřimov at the EV car show. What a beautiful sunny weather to recharge your batteries 🔋🔋🔋 and get some energy ⚡️@AudiCzechRep thnx @HatasLukas#getcharged #evcars #ev #elektrofest #nimbeeme #evcharging #electrify pic.twitter.com/GEN6KXRndk